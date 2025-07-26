Assembly panel flags CT scan delays, lauds cancer testing facilities in Karnal

The Haryana Assembly’s Committee on Education, Technical, Vocational, Medical Education and Health conducted a comprehensive review of healthcare and education services in Karnal district on Thursday.

Led by Indri MLA and committee chairman Ram Kumar Kashyap, the inspection team included MLAs Randhir Panihar, Dr Krishan Kumar, Balram Dangi, Devender Hans, Shishpal Singh, Induraj Singh Narwal, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand and Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana.

The delegation visited several institutions, including Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), the District Civil Hospital and the ITI in Karnal.

During the visit, committee members reviewed infrastructure, service delivery and challenges. They interacted with staff, patients, students and administrators to gain a ground-level understanding of operations.

Kashyap urged authorities to take the committee’s suggestions seriously and ensure timely completion of development works.

“It was encouraging to see that cancer sample collection has started at the Civil Hospital,” he said. The committee also appreciated the hospital’s well-equipped laboratory, which is now handling a wide range of medical tests efficiently.

At KCGMC, the committee observed the construction of an animal house that will support educational and experimental medical work involving rats, mice and other laboratory animals.

One issue highlighted was the long wait for CT scans, with patients reportedly queuing overnight to get scanned. The committee assured that this matter would be reviewed and addressed urgently.

“Our job is to monitor and review institutional performance. We will ensure that pending projects are expedited and operational issues resolved,” Kashyap added.

The team later visited ITI Karnal, where they appreciated the skill-based training and job placement efforts.

“Companies regularly visit the institute to recruit students, which is very encouraging,” a committee member noted.

They praised the academic environment and vocational structure of the institute for fostering employability among youth. “The committee will prepare a detailed report and submit it for necessary follow-up and action,” said Kashyap.

Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam Chaudhary informed the panel that 12 new doctors had recently been appointed in Karnal and would be deployed as per requirement. She also highlighted the ongoing renovation of the Trauma Centre and district-level efforts to monitor vulnerable pregnancies and improve gender ratios.

Dr MK Garg, director of KCGMC, briefed the committee on services being provided to patients. Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana raised concerns about the slow pace of a 100-bed hospital project in his constituency and staff shortages in PHCs and CHCs.