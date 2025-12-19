DT
Home / Haryana / Assembly passes obituary resolutions

Assembly passes obituary resolutions

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:11 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
On the first day of the Assembly session, obituary resolutions were passed to pay tributes to prominent personalities who expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the Leader of the House, paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. These included Swaraj Kaushal, former Governor of Mizoram, Shivraj Patil, former Minister of Home Affairs, Khairati Lal Sharma, former Minister of State, Haryana, and Sahab Singh Saini, former Member of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and MLA Aditya Devi Lal also read the obituary resolutions on behalf of their parties. The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

The House also gave a tearful farewell to 26 brave soldiers of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland. Apart from this, the House also placed on record its sense of sorrow on the demise of kin of sitting and former MLAs.

