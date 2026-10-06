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Home / Haryana / Assembly Speaker reviews paddy procurement in Karnal

Assembly Speaker reviews paddy procurement in Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Speaker Harvinder Kalyan holds a meeting with the DC and rice millers at the PWD rest house.
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Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Monday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma to review arrangements for paddy procurement in the district and take stock of the ongoing procurement process. He directed officials to ensure that farmers did not face any inconvenience at grain markets.

Representatives of the Rice Millers Association also met the Assembly Speaker and apprised him of the problems being faced by the millers. Kalyan gave them patient hearing and listened to their concerns, urging the association to extend cooperation to the administration to ensure smooth procurement of paddy.

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He said the interests of the farmers as well as the traders and other stakeholders would be kept in mind and assured that no one would be allowed to face unnecessary difficulties during the procurement season.

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Representatives of the rice millers from across Karnal district informed Kalyan that around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy rice was pending for delivery and permission from the Union Government for the same was yet to be received by the Haryana Government. The Speaker assured the rice millers that their issue would be taken up and efforts would be made for an early resolution.

Kalyan also urged the rice millers to ensure that the farmers did not face any problems at the mandis. “Farmers are our food providers, and their interests must be protected. There should be no difficulty for them during procurement,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma assured the rice millers of full cooperation from the district administration. He urged the rice millers to ensure that the paddy procurement process continued smoothly and without unnecessary delays.

The rice millers assured the Assembly Speaker and DC that they were committed to supporting the government and working in the interest of the farmers. They said all necessary cooperation would be extended to ensure smooth procurement of paddy in the district.

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