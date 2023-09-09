Assess crop damage due to scanty rain, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 8

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered assessment of the extent of crop damage due to lack of rain in the region, while assuring that farmers facing losses due to damaged crops will receive compensation.

Miffed, CM says complaint motivated The CM got miffed on receiving a complaint about allegations regarding the demand of bribe for issuing family ID. Stating that the complaint was without any proof, he said it was aimed at bringing disrepute to the government

JJP MLA from Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam, who had fallen out of favour of his party leadership, was present with the CM on the stage during the Jan Samvaad programme. Gautam raised the issue of non-construction of several roads

He made this announcement during a Jan Samvaad programme at Ugalan village in the district today. The CM’s order for assessment of crop loss came in response to the concerns of farmers in the Narnaund area of Hisar district.

A group of farmers conveyed their distress regarding the lack of rainfall, which has led to the withering of crops. In response, the CM promptly directed revenue officials to conduct an assessment using girdawari. The farmers with crop insurance would be eligible to file claims, while those without insurance would receive compensation from the government, he said.

Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Rohtak, Rewari, Palwal, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri are the worst-affected districts that have received deficient rainfall this season. The farmers said their kharif crops, especially paddy and cotton, were withering in the absence of average rains this monsoon.

On the occasion, Khattar made several announcements for the development of Ugalan and surrounding villages, including the construction of a 33 KV substation at Ugalan.

Addressing a gathering at Khanpur village, the CM announced the development of an industrial area spanning 100 acres under the PADMA scheme in the village. The initiative aims to stimulate MSME units, thereby generating employment opportunities. Under the scheme, the Khanpur village panchayat would propose to allocate 100 acres.

The CM also called upon the sarpanches to get the development works done in their villages by utilising the funds released to the panchayats, and also to check corruption. He emphasised that gram panchayats would also have to take the responsibility for maintaining government-initiated rural development projects.

