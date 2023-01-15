Assess development, send feedback, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells village guardians

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today interacted with village guardians through audio-conferencing under the ‘Gram Sanrakshak Samvad Programme’, and asked them to assess the development work being done in the villages and send the feedback report to the government.

“If there is any deficiency, it should be rectified immediately. Village guardians should consider the villages as family and work with a sense of service,” he added.

During the dialogue programme which lasted for more than one hour, the CM took feedback from village guardians on works inspected by them.

Khattar said the path of development passes through the villages and when they are developed, only then proper development of the state would be ensured. He directed that apart from this, village guardians should also contact families with less than Rs 25,000 annual income in villages and send their reports, so that the government can make special efforts to bring such families into the mainstream.

He said employment to members of such families would be provided by setting up special camps through the Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, so that their standard of living could be improved.

The Chief Minister said the government has a target of setting up 1,000 parks and gymnasiums. In these parks and gymnasiums, people can make their body healthy by doing exercise and yoga. For this, the government is appointing yoga assistants in these parks and gymnasiums.

Khattar also sent online job offers to 266 yoga athrough Haryana Skill Employment Corporation. Around 340 yoga sahayaks have already been appointed.