In a combat against the drug trade, the Kurukshetra police has attached the assets of a drug peddler, while two other drug peddlers involved in drug trafficking have been sent to jail for one year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

The property of the accused, Sanjeev Kumar, alias JP, a resident of Kanipla village in Kurukshetra, has been attached. There are 10 cases under the NDPS Act and other sections against the accused.

Similarly, to break the chain of drug trafficking in Kurukshetra, two repeat offenders identified as Jishan Khan, alias Mata, and Saurabh, alias Vairabh of Kurukshetra, have been sent to jail for one year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act. There are four cases at different police stations in Kurukshetra against Jishan while five cases are against Saurabh.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Nitish Agarwal, said a clear direction had been given to officials to keep a close watch on people involved in drug peddling, develop all inputs and take strict action. As part of the efforts to make Kurukshetra drug-free, the assets of Sanjeev Kumar had been attached. He had been active in drug peddling and used to deal in heroin, smack, and opium, and had amassed illegal assets worth lakhs of rupees through drug trafficking.

The accused possesses an SUV, 10 grams of gold and Rs 47,000, totaling around Rs 19 lakh in assets acquired through the sale of illegal drugs. The district police had written to the competent authority regarding the attachment of the accused’s illegal assets and the authorities had issued orders to attach the accused’s illegal assets, he said.

The SP said such actions would continue to be taken in the coming days. If commercial quantities of narcotics were recovered from any accused, such action would be taken against them. The public is urged to share information regarding people involved in drug trafficking in their neighbourhood so that drug abuse could be eradicated. The district police will take strict legal action against those involved in the drug trade and will also write to the competent authority, NDPS Act, New Delhi, to get their property confiscated.

Agarwal said a proposal was sent to the government regarding two repeat offenders too and after getting the approval, they were sent to jail. Records of more drug peddlers was being checked and the police would continue to take such action in the coming days.

As per the Kurukshetra police spokesperson Naresh Kumar, sincere efforts were being made to break the nexus of those people involved in drug peddling. The properties and assets worth around Rs 15 crore belonging to 33 offenders had been attached since 2021 while 14 properties had also been demolished since 2022. Similarly, action had been taken against six repeat offenders under the PITNDPS since 2023.