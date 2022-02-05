Assets of drug peddler worth Rs1 crore frozen

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

The Sirsa police have frozen the ill-gotten assets of a drug peddler and his spouse, worth over Rs 1 crore, in Sirsa. These properties were acquired through the smuggling narcotics.

The peddler has been identified as Veer Singh, a resident of Mallekan village. He was arrested in 2005 with 360 kg “chura post” and was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 2007, with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

A case under the NDPS Act was again registered against him again in Punjab in 2017 in connection with the recovery of 500 gram opium.

From the assessment done by the police, it has been found that Veer Singh bought 25 kanal and 16 marla agricultural land worth about Rs 70.5 lakh from the smuggling money, while his wife Paramjit Kaur acquired 10 kanal and 3 marla land worth about Rs 30 lakh.

Sirsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Arpit Jain said further proceedings as per the government procedure had been initiated.

In 2020, the Fatehabad police had attached one-acre land and a tractor owned by brothers Baljeet Singh and Ranjeet Singh, residents of Kalotha village in Faridabad district, who had 12 cases against them under the NDPS Act.