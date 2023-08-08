Assistant foreman suspended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 7

An assistant foreman (AFM) of the UHBVN posted at Nissing has been suspended by Kashish Mann, Superintending Engineer, Karnal circle, in connection with the electrocution of a lineman, Sanjeev Kumar (34), a resident of Kachwa village. He received burn injuries while fixing a fault in a line on July 30 and was taken to hospital, where he died on July 31.

Three employees of the UHBVN have been chargesheeted and a notice has been served on one employee for termination of service in the case. Departmental action has been recommended against one other employee. The action was initiated following an inquiry by Satpal, Executive Engineer (XEN), Nissing.

“On the report of the XEN, I have suspended AFM Balwinder Singh, and three foremen have been chargesheeted for negligence. A termination notice has been served on an operator at the Manjura 33 kv substation, and a letter has been sent to the higher authorities for action against a shift attendant at the 220 kv substation in Nissing,” Mann stated.

