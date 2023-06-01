Assistant Town Planner held for accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe in Haryana’s Rohtak

IANS
Chandigarh, June 1
The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended three individuals, including an Assistant Town Planner posted in the Municipal Corporation of Rohtak, for their involvement in demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the bureau said as per complainant the Assistant Town Planner had demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from him, in collusion with co-accused Trilok Chand Sharma, a private architect.
The bribe was demanded in exchange for preventing the demolition of the complainant's unauthorized colony on nine acres of land.
The Assistant Town Planner directed the complainant to coordinate with Sharma for the delivery of the bribe money. The complainant met with Sharma, who demanded a bribe from the complainant on behalf of the Assistant Town Planner.
However, the complainant expressed inability to pay such a large amount. Eventually, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 20 lakh. The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, reported the demand made by the public servant through a middleman to the bureau.
Acting swiftly, the bureau set a trap, leading to the arrest of Sharma while accepting half of the bribe amount, i.e., Rs 10 lakh.
Subsequently, the Assistant Town Planner and another accused individual, a resident of Para Mohalla Rohtak, were also apprehended.
