Asstt manager (operations) assumes charge at Ambala Cantt domestic airport

Project approved under Udan 3.0 In December 2018, the Civil Enclave (domestic airport) project was approved, under the Udan 3.0 scheme by the Centre. A 20-acre defence land next to the Air Force station was identified for the terminal and the runway of the Air Force would be used for the project

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij today said to ensure smooth operations at the domestic airport Ambala Cantonment, an assistant manager (operations) had been appointed and the remaining staff would be appointed soon.

As per the information, Mohit Anand has assumed duty as the Assistant Manager (Operations) at the domestic airport today.

Anil Vij thanked the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and said that more staff members would soon be joining their respective duties.

The Cabinet Minister said, “The establishment of the airport will benefit not only the residents of Ambala and nearby cities but also people from other states. The project will transform the regional connectivity and economic activity in the region. Flights from the domestic airport, Ambala Cantonment, are expected to commence soon. Initially, flights from Ambala Cantonment will operate to four major destinations, including Jammu, Ayodhya, Srinagar and Lucknow. Ambala Cantonment is a major junction and flights for several more destinations will be started at the later stage.”