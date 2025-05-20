DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Asstt manager (operations) assumes charge at Ambala Cantt domestic airport

Asstt manager (operations) assumes charge at Ambala Cantt domestic airport

Project approved under Udan 3.0 In December 2018, the Civil Enclave (domestic airport) project was approved, under the Udan 3.0 scheme by the Centre. A 20-acre defence land next to the Air Force station was identified for the terminal and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:06 AM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The domestic airport at Ambala Cantonment.
Advertisement

Project approved under Udan 3.0

In December 2018, the Civil Enclave (domestic airport) project was approved, under the Udan 3.0 scheme by the Centre. A 20-acre defence land next to the Air Force station was identified for the terminal and the runway of the Air Force would be used for the project

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij today said to ensure smooth operations at the domestic airport Ambala Cantonment, an assistant manager (operations) had been appointed and the remaining staff would be appointed soon.

Advertisement

As per the information, Mohit Anand has assumed duty as the Assistant Manager (Operations) at the domestic airport today.

Anil Vij thanked the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and said that more staff members would soon be joining their respective duties.

Advertisement

The Cabinet Minister said, “The establishment of the airport will benefit not only the residents of Ambala and nearby cities but also people from other states. The project will transform the regional connectivity and economic activity in the region. Flights from the domestic airport, Ambala Cantonment, are expected to commence soon. Initially, flights from Ambala Cantonment will operate to four major destinations, including Jammu, Ayodhya, Srinagar and Lucknow. Ambala Cantonment is a major junction and flights for several more destinations will be started at the later stage.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper