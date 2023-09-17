Assured of fair investigation, boy’s family cremates body

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 16

The family of a 17-year-old boy from Khurband village, who went missing with a girl of Dhanora Jagir village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and their bodies were recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal yesterday, protested outside the postmortem centre, alleging that the boy was killed by the family of the girl and demanded their arrest.

After DSP Indri Subhash Chand assured them of a fair inquiry, the family cremated the body this evening. A committee comprising six members of the family and some villagers has been constituted. It will be informed about the findings of the police. “The family has lifted the body and cremated it. We are looking into all angles,” said the DSP.

The postmortem report suggested it to be a case of drowning, but for further investigation, viscera samples have been sent for examination, the DSP stated. Videography of the postmortem was done.

Raman, father of the deceased boy, alleged that it was a case of ‘honour’ killing. He claimed that his son was killed and the body was dumped into the canal. As per information, the boy and girl were studying in Class XII.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family had also filed a complaint with Indri police. The family members had searched for them and found the boy’s bike parked near the bank of the canal, besides their mobile phones and slippers.

The police carried out with the help of divers. The boy’s body was found near Shekhpura village in the morning, while the girl’s body was recovered from the canal near Dadupur village in the evening.

