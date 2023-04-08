... assures all help to family of Karan Kataria

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the family members of Karan Kataria, a student of London School of Economics, the UK, at his residence here on Friday evening.

The CM to inquire about their well-being and assured them of all possible help to Karan. Pursuing postgraduation in international law, Karan has been barred from contesting the student union elections on the allegation of being racist and a Hindu. The CM has also written a letter to the institution concerned in support of Karan.

After meeting the family members, Khattar said Karan was a meritorious student and no injustice would be allowed with him. “Arrangements will also be made for his security,” he added.

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, JJP leader Dr KC Bangar, Shamsher Kataria and others were also present during the meeting.