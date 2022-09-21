At Rs 1,650 a quintal, bajra price plunges to lowest in Rewari this season

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 20

The district witnessed the lowest rate of bajra in the open market this season with some farmers selling their produce at Rs 1,650 per quintal to private buyers in the local mandi yesterday.

No procurement instructions yet No instructions on bajra procurement have been received from the govt. The local mandi has received 98,000 quintals so far. Currently, bajra is fetching from Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,820/quintal. Narendra Yadav, market committee secretary

Reportedly, a fortnight ago in the beginning of the current season, bajra was sold at the highest price of Rs 2,000 per quintal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, while talking to mediapersons in Jhajjar today, said the state government would procure 1.6 lakh million tonnes (LMT) bajra at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,350 per quintal for the public distribution system (PDS), while the farmers registered on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal would be given the benefit of the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. The procurement of the kharif crops will start from October 1.

Ashok Yadav, president, Beopar Sangh New Grain Market, said the decreasing demand due to the arrival of the produce in the grain markets of surrounding areas was the main reason behind the decline in the rates of bajra in Rewari.

“Soaked bajra has also been bought at Rs 1,650 per quintal today, while farmers got the rate of around Rs 1,700 per quintal for the quality produce. The rates are unlikely to go down further,” he added.

Narendra Yadav, secretary, Market Committee, Rewari, said they had not received any instructions about the procurement of bajra from the government, but 98,000 quintals of arrival had been registered in the local grain market so far. “At present, bajra is fetching between Rs 1,650 and Rs 1,820 per quintal in the open market,” he added.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has demanded from the state government to procure the entire bajra crop at the MSP, saying that the farmers were not getting good rates for their produce in the open market.

“The Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana is nothing except a tactic to abolish the mandi system and to do away with the MSP. Hence, we are prominently raising the issue across the state to protect the farmers,” said Inderjit Singh, AIKS vice-president, adding that resentment prevailed among the farmers against the state government for not initiating the procurement of bajra yet.

#dushyant chautala #jhajjar #Minimum Support Price MSP