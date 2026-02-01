DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Haryana / At 104, Panjab University’s oldest alumnus honoured

Sahi Ram Bishnoi is also the oldest living former legislator of undivided Punjab

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Panjab University Alumni Association honour Sahi Ram Bishnoi at his residence in Sirsa.
A delegation from the Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association on Saturday honoured 104-year-old Sahi Ram Bishnoi, the university’s oldest living alumnus, at his residence in Sakta Khera village of Sirsa district.

The delegation travelled from Chandigarh to Sirsa to felicitate Bishnoi, marking the first time the university has honoured a former student at his home. University officials said the decision was taken in view of Bishnoi’s advanced age and his significance to the institution.

Registrar Prof YP Verma, Alumni Association Dean Prof Latika Sharma, Prof Dinesh Bishnoi, Dr Jaidev Bishnoi and Prof Archana Chauhan presented Bishnoi with a bouquet, a shawl, a citation and a memento.

During the visit, members of the delegation spent time interacting with Bishnoi, who reminisced about his student days and his experiences during the Partition of 1947. He spoke about his education, public service and the hardships he faced during the Partition, which he believes contributed to his long life.

Prof Sharma said that one of Bishnoi’s former classmates, aged 103, is still alive and currently resides in Pakistan.

According to Inderjit Bishnoi, secretary of the Bishnoi Sabha, Sahi Ram Bishnoi is not only Panjab University’s oldest surviving alumnus but also the oldest living former legislator of undivided Punjab. He began his law studies at Panjab University in Lahore and completed his degree after the Partition at East Punjab University in Solan, which later became Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Family members, village residents and representatives of social, educational and legal organisations were present during the felicitation ceremony. Bishnoi expressed his gratitude to the university delegation for the honour.

