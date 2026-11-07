At 13, Rewari’s Naisha makes a mark on the world soft tennis stage

Naisha Chhillar, a 13-year-old girl from Haryana's Rewari district, has proved that with disciplined practice, determination and family support, children from ordinary backgrounds can excel in their chosen fields and reach the international stage. Having represented India at the recently held Fifth World Junior Soft Tennis Championship in China, Naisha has brought laurels to the district and state.

Her family is currently based in Jaipur, where she has access to professional training facilities. Inspired by her elder brother Ashwin, who is also a tennis player, Naisha took up the sport at the age of nine.

Recognising the potential of their children, their parents shifted to Jaipur to provide Naisha and Ashwin with better training facilities and opportunities.

“My wife, Nitu Kumari, who is a software professional, even left her job to facilitate the training of our children,” says Naisha’s father, Satyawan Chhillar, who hails from Shahpur village in the Bawal subdivision of Rewari district.

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Satyawan, too, took up tennis to support his children and facilitate their practice sessions. Their efforts have paid rich dividends. While Ashwin has emerged as a national-level player, Naisha, at just 13, has represented India at both Asian and World championships.

Ranked No. 1 in the Rajasthan girls’ under-14 category, Naisha competed against 150 top junior players from across the country in the selection trials organised by the Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India in Ahmedabad in September. The trials were held to select the national squad.

Following her impressive performance, Naisha was among the four junior players selected for Team India from the Haryana region.

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She subsequently represented the country at the Fifth World Junior Soft Tennis Championship in China. Reposing faith in her abilities, the coaches selected her to compete in all three formats — singles, doubles and mixed — in the under-15 category.

Naisha reached the quarter-finals in two events at the world championship, making her presence felt at the international event. Earlier, she had also represented India at the Asian Soft Tennis Championship held in Ludhiana.

Before earning a place in the national squad, Naisha had already built an impressive record in domestic competitions. In 2025, she clinched the national gold medal in the under-15 sub-junior doubles category of soft tennis.

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The same year, she also demonstrated her versatility by reaching the final of the prestigious School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National Lawn Tennis Championship.

Representing Rajasthan in the SGFI school state games in 2026, Naisha went on to achieve a remarkable triple-gold feat, winning all three events — singles, doubles and mixed.

Currently, Naisha undergoes professional training in both traditional lawn tennis and soft tennis. “She aims to win medals in the upcoming national, Asian and World championships, for which she is practising with great devotion and dedication,” says Chhillar.