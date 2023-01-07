At 2.5°C, Narnaul coldest in state

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 6

Narnaul town in Mahendragarh district recorded the lowest temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius (a decrease of 2.2 °C) in the last 24 hours in Haryana. The lowest daytime (maximum) temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ambala which is a departure of 9.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Shallow to moderate fog Likely in next 5 days The Weather Department predicted that shallow to moderate fog was likely at most places during the next five days in the state and gradual rise in minimum temperature by 3 to 5°C was likely during the next three days

The prolonged session of dry cold wave and frost in the fields was posing a threat to the mustard crop, which is at the flowering stage

The worst-sufferers of the cold wave are the homeless migrant labourers who are forced to stay inside their thatched houses along the roadside on the Rajgarh road and in other places in the urban areas. The IMD stated that the weather had been dry in the state. Dense to very dense fog continued in places. Cold day to severe cold day conditions were observed at most places. The Weather Department predicted that shallow to moderate fog was likely at most places during the next five days in the state and gradual rise in minimum temperature by 03 to 05°C was likely during the next three days.

The prolonged session of dry cold wave and frost in the fields was posing a threat to the mustard crop, which is at the flowering stage. Diseases such as safed ratua (white rust) in the region comprising Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani districts, poses a big threat to the crop.The agriculture scientists said though the frost and fog were favourable for the wheat, it was not suitable for the mustard crop.

#Ambala #Mahendragarh