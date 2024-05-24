At 25.8L, Gurugram tops in Haryana voter count

Chandigarh, May 23
According to the latest figures released by Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, the state, which goes to polls during the sixth phase of the General Election on May 25, has as many as 2.1 crore registered voters. The Millennium City of Gurgaon has the highest voter count at 25.84 lakh, while Sonepat has the lowest number of voters at 17.77 lakh in the state.
The figures state that the state has 1.06 crore male, 94.23 lakh female and 467 transgender voters. Besides, the service voters are numbered at 1.11 lakh, Divyaang (specially abled) voters are pegged at 1.5 lakh and overseas voters are numbered at 762.
Taking January 1, 2024 as the cut-off date for enrolment as voters, the Election Department had pegged the total electorate at 1.98 crore in January. However, the latest figure of about 2.1 crore showed an increase of about 3.53 lakh in the number of voters.
