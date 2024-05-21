At 47.2°C, Sirsa hottest

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 20

Haryana continues to remain in the grip of relentless heatwave, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. At 47.2°C, Sirsa has emerged as the hottest in the state. The heat, though slightly lower by 0.5°C in average maximum temperature as compared to Sunday, is still 3.7°C above the state’s average.

Ambala recorded the maximum temperature of 42.6°C, while Hisar and Rohtak recorded a high of 45.3°C. While Karnal saw a maximum temperature of 42.5°C, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani logged 45.7°C. Charkhi Dadri and Gurugram saw a maximum of 45.2°C, followed by Faridabad at 46.2°C.

Jhajjar reported a peak of 45.9°C and Jind 45.5°C. Mewat emerged as another hotspot at 46.8°C, while Palwal and Panipat recorded 45.2°C and 43.4°C, respectively. Rewari experienced 45.1°C, Rohtak saw a minor variation with 45.1°C, Sonepat scorched at 45.5°C and Yamunanagar still faced a high of 40.8°C.

