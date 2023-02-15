At Budget Session, Cong to raise Sandeep case, mining, cow deaths

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met here today and decided to raise Minister Sandeep Singh’s alleged sexual harassment case, illegal mining and cow deaths in Karnal in the Budget Session of the state legislative Assembly.

The Budget Session is starting on February 20.

The meeting was held under Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed in Chandigarh as former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was unwell.

Congress MLAs are going to present more than two dozen Calling Attention and Adjournment Motions on different issues.

After the meeting, Aftab Ahmed said illegal mining, unemployment, old pension scheme, increasing drug addiction, increase in water rate, deduction of old-age pension, compensation for damage to mustard and wheat crops, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats and deteriorating law and order were the key issues which the party would raise inside the House.

On Minister Sandeep Singh, Ahmed said, “Impartial probe can only be conducted if the minister resigns. If he is not resigning, he should be sacked. He is not allowed to attend the BJP party meetings, but is being allowed to continue as minister. This reflects he has the backing of the government.” He added that the focus of the Opposition would be on the privatisation of education and anomalies in family ID cards.

MLA Varun Chaudhary said, “The issue of allowing four floors with stilts is a major issue. Our stand is that we should first create infrastructure and then allow it. We are also going to raise cow deaths in Karnal.”

“Being a responsible Opposition, the Congress will seek answers from the government on every issue related to public interest. The BJP-JJP will have to clarify its position on all its failures. The coalition government cannot run away from its responsibility,” said Ahmed.

The Congress MLAs also discussed the ‘Hath Se Jodo Hath’ campaign. Through this, the party is highlighting unemployment, price rise, corruption, increasing crime and other failures of the government among the public.

The Raipur session of the party was also discussed at the meeting. The MLAs discussed issues to be raised during the party session and the responsibilities assigned to the state organisation.

Hisar: Former minister and MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhary, has said that she will raise the issues of striking off the pension of elderly persons in the name of preparing family identity cards and removing the names of the poor from the BPL list in the upcoming Assembly session. Addressing a series of public meetings in Rajpura Kharkadi, Bapora, Biran, Dang Khurd, Dang Kalan, Sagwan, Alakhpura, Bhurtana, Khanak, Pinjokhara, Garanpura Khurd and Garanpura Kalan villages in the Tosham Assembly constituency, today, the senior Congress leader said the names of lakhs of people, who were eligible for the BPL and old-age pension, had been struck off by the government as wrong figures of income had been uploaded during the preparation of the family identity cards of people.