At cane fest, farmers seek hike in sugarcane price

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 12

The ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal, on Wednesday oragnised a Cane Fest-2022, in which around 2,500 progressive sugarcane farmers from the states of Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and others participated along with their cane development officials of the concerned sugar mills.

An agriculture exhibition was organised, which was inaugurated by chief guest Sanjay Bhatia, Member of Parliament, Karnal, Renu Bala Gupta, Mayor, Karnal, was the guest of honour. Meanwhile, the farmers demanded that the price of the sugarcane be increased. Responding to their demand, the MP assured them that the state government was always working for the welfare of the farming community and this time too it would not disappoint them. “I will raise their issue of increasing the price of sugarcane with the CM. I assure you that it will be higher than that of Punjab,” said the MP. Meanwhile, a new variety of sugarcane CO-15023 was also displayed and scientists informed the farmers about the benefits of the new variety.

Dr SK Pandey, head of the Regional Centre, explained about the ongoing sugarcane varietal development programme and research activities at the centre. He explained about the contribution of the wonder variety, CO- 0238. Responding to the issue raised by the farmers on the spreading of top borer insect menace, Dr Pandey appraised the farmers about the management of the top borer and emphasised on the use of insecticides such as chlorentraniliprole 17.8 per cent, which is easily available in the market. Ramesh Dutt, Commercial Director, FMC, also apprised the farmers about the methods of checking the spread of top borer in sugarcane. Dutt was also awarded the first prize at the exhibition.

#Agriculture #Gujarat #karnal #Maharashtra