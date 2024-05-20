At mahapanchayat, farmers give a call to avenge 'atrocities'

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 19

Farmers held a “kisan insaf mahapanchayat” at Pai village in Kaithal district on Sunday and accused the BJP of the ‘atrocities’ committed on farmers. Farmers from different parts of the region gave a call to the community “to teach BJP a lesson for the atrocities it has committed on them in the last 10 years”.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders urged the gathering to reach the borders of Haryana and Punjab where farmers were already camping, on the completion of 100 days of their dharna on May 22. They should assemble in large numbers at Shambu, Khanori and Dabwali borders to strengthen the ongoing protest.

Farmer leaders — including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur), Sarwan Singh Pandher, core committe member of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti and Abhimanyu Kohar, president, Yuva Naujawan Kisan Sabha — urged the farmers to continue their battle till the fulfilment of their demands.

The leaders said it was unfortunate that farmers had died and women were harassed during the protest at Delhi borders. “The time has come to avenge ‘atrocities' on farmers, harassment to women wrestlers and others,” said Dallewal.

Hoshiar Gill, president, BKU, said that to prevent farmers from coming to this convention, police had undertaken repressive measures at various places.

