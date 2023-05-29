At Rs 200 crore, growth budget cut to half

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 28

The state government has cut down the District Development Plan Scheme (D-Plan) budget by 50% during the financial year 2023-24.

The Department of Economic and Statistical Affairs (DESA) releases the funds under the DDP scheme every year which is distributed among all districts as per the set criteria of the government.

According to information, the state government had released a budget of Rs 400 crore during the financial year 2022-23. The DESA stated that Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for the General Component, while Rs 80 crore is meant for the Scheduled Castes Sub Plan component.

The department stated that the parking of funds in the banks had been prohibited and the funds would be released to all districts online. “It should be ensured that all approved works are completed within this financial year whether they belong to the current financial year or to the previous financial year. The state government would not reallocate any fund which would remain unutilised on March 31, 2024,” it stated.

The respective deputy commissioners would convene the district development and monitoring committees (DDMC) meetings, including the MLAs and MPs for allocation and to review the work progress of the D-Plan funds. A maximum of Rs 14.27 crore had been earmarked for Faridabad district while Charkhi Dadri has the lowest amount of Rs 3.96 crore.

Sources said the minister, who is the chairperson of the District Grievance Redressal Committee, also happens to be the chairperson of the DDMC.

The sources said a maximum budget of Rs 25 lakh could be spent on any one development work. “Works related to drinking water, education, electricity, health and family welfare, irrigation, construction of buildings and roads and streets, sports, women and child development are mainly covered under the D-Plan. Roads of government schools, anganwadi buildings, community centres, potable water in villages, fencing of ponds, construction of streets, repair of rooms in the government school, drainage are the main works which required the D-Plan funds, the sources added.