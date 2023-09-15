Atal Bhujal Yojana: Rs 526-crore incentive utilisation plan okayed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Haryana State Inter-Departmental Steering Committee (SISC) for the Atal Bhujal Yojana met today under Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal where the incentive utilisation plan for the financial year 2023-24 amounting to Rs 526.29 crore has been approved.

The plan represents a significant step towards addressing critical groundwater concerns and promoting sustainable water management in the state.

During the meeting, Kaushal stated that the government is committed to judiciously manage water resources through this initiative to ensure a sustainable and secure water future for the state.

He further asked the officers to promote the use of treated wastewater for irrigation and other purposes on a large scale so that we can reduce the stress on tubewell water, which will help prevent the water table from declining in the water-stressed blocks of the state. He said projects being implemented under the Atal Bhujal Yojana should be completed in a fixed time frame. He stressed the need to complete all pond projects by March 31, 2024. Any delay will not be tolerated and erring officials would be penalised.

The committee also approved the annual work plan (AWP) for the fiscal year 2023-24, amounting to Rs 307.98 crore.