Athlete pursuing molestation case against ex-minister gets security

The woman athlete pursuing the molestation case against former sports minister Sandeep Singh has been alleging constant threats, manhandling and stalking on the days of hearings.

After she complained, the competent authority under the Haryana Witness Protection Scheme, headed by the District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula, ordered security for her during court hearings. However, she was informed about it after over a month.

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“I am living under fear. The mirrors of my car were smashed in the past. I was manhandled on a couple of occasions. I have been followed on the days of court hearings for the past many months,” she told The Tribune.

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She had complained about it to the state DGP; ADGP (CID); Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh; and DCP, Panchkula; and had written to the CM.

The matter escalated as she put videos detailing threats and stalking on social media. She filed a complaint on August 8 at the official email address of the District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula, Sanjay Sandhir, along with a video clip in which she was seen addressing the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, and talking about threats she had received and requesting protection.

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The case is being tried in a Chandigarh court, though the victim lives in Panchkula.

After her complaint, the District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula, held a meeting on August 27, which was attended by Panchkula DCP Aditi Singh and District Attorney Anurag Hooda, who is member secretary of the competent authority.

The competent authority had, on July 2, said a police escort be provided to her from her residence to the district courts in Chandigarh. In its meeting on July 24, convened on the receipt of her emails, dated July 20 and July 22, it advised the DCP for a follow-up threat analysis report and had resolved that she be provided a police escort on August 1 as she had to record her statement.

However, on July 31, the Haryana Police claimed that she did not pick up the call. She had to go without security, and recorded her statement, alleging that Singh had made an attempt to rape her at his official residence.

In a fresh threat assessment report, the police claimed that there was no threat as she had recorded her evidence. However, the competent authority decided on August 27 that the PCR concerned or rider shall conduct regular patrolling near her residence and that she must contact the Witness Protection Cell in advance for a police escort. It further directed that the cell or SHO concerned shall remain in contact with her, apprise her of security arrangements, and record her statement regarding the specific nature of the threat. It also sought a compliance report.

The minutes of the meeting were signed on August 28. “I was informed only on October 5,” she said. Finally, on Thursday, she was provided with a lady constable for court hearing.