Athletes exit as addicts occupy Sirsa stadiums

In a district where authorities often speak about steering youth away from drugs through sports, Sirsa’s stadiums today present a disturbing picture of neglect. Across the district, major sports grounds have fallen into disrepair, with broken infrastructure, vanished tracks, overgrown bushes and abandoned buildings replacing what were once centres of sporting excellence.

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The condition of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, located in the heart of the city, has become the biggest example of this decline. Once regarded as Sirsa’s pride and a venue for national-level sporting events, the stadium now barely resembles a sports complex. There is hardly any grass left on the field, the athletics track has almost disappeared and damaged buildings with broken ventilators welcome visitors.

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Locals allege that iron grills and even sewer covers installed inside the stadium have been stolen over time by drug addicts and anti-social elements. Residents say political rallies, administrative events and years of official neglect have severely damaged the ground’s original sporting infrastructure.

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A similar situation prevails in several other stadiums across the district, forcing many aspiring athletes to turn to expensive private academies for proper training facilities. Sports enthusiasts warn that instead of becoming centres for youth development, many stadiums are gradually turning into gathering spots for addicts and anti-social elements.

Surender Bhatia, secretary of the Sirsa Nagar Parishad, said the present condition of the stadiums reflects complete neglect. “Nobody can imagine that national-level games were once organised here. People are now hesitant even to walk inside because bushes have grown everywhere and stray animals may be hiding there,” he said.

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Bhatia added that in a region where drug addiction among youth is becoming a growing concern, strong sports infrastructure is a basic necessity. “If the government truly wants to keep youth away from drugs, it must provide national-level sports facilities where young players can train and remain engaged,” he said.

Officials, however, claim that renovation work is finally moving forward, at least on paper. According to the local Sports Department, estimates for the renovation and repair of 11 stadiums in the district have been prepared and sent to the headquarters in Chandigarh. Authorities later directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare final estimates before approval.

Among the proposed projects, an estimated Rs 77.72 lakh has been earmarked for Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, while Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sports Stadium is expected to receive the highest allocation of Rs 1.33 crore. Funds have also been proposed for stadiums in Rania, Sukhchain, Kanwarpura, Nuhianwali and other areas.

District Sports Officer Jagdeep Singh said work would begin after final approval and budget sanction from the headquarters.

For Sirsa’s young athletes, however, promises and paperwork have continued for years. As the district battles rising concerns over drug addiction among youth, many believe the real test for the administration is whether these abandoned stadiums can once again become grounds for dreams instead of symbols of decay.