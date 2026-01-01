Athletes shine, infrastructure struggles to keep pace

With proven potential across disciplines, Haryana has emerged as India’s sports powerhouse over the past two decades. From contact sports such as wrestling, boxing and kabaddi to team games like hockey and football, and the recent rise of shooting, the state has consistently punched above its weight on the national and international stage.

With barely 2% of the country’s population, Haryana’s sportspersons accounted for nearly 66% of India’s medals at the Paris Olympics, earning widespread praise for their grit and excellence. However, a series of recent tragedies has cast a shadow over this success, exposing glaring gaps in sports infrastructure and safety standards.

The deaths of budding players at basketball courts in Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district and Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district — after poorly maintained basketball poles collapsed — highlighted the fragile condition of sports facilities at the grassroots level. The incidents raised uncomfortable questions about neglect, maintenance and accountability, particularly in a state known for producing elite athletes.

Figures also indicate that Haryana continues to lag behind when it comes to central funding for sports infrastructure. Under the Khelo India scheme in 2024, Haryana ranked 10th in state-wise allocation, receiving Rs 66.59 crore out of a total Rs 2,168.78 crore. States such as Gujarat (Rs 426.13 crore), Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 148.91 crore) and even Delhi received higher allocations.

The issue soon snowballed into a political controversy. Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda accused the Centre of discrimination, alleging that despite Haryana players winning over half of India’s medals at national and international events, the state continued to receive disproportionately low funding. He said in 2025, Gujarat was allocated Rs 300 crore under Khelo India, while Haryana received only Rs 80 crore. Hooda also raised concerns in Parliament over Haryana’s exclusion from the Commonwealth Games 2030 hosting plan.

Traditionally, Haryana’s sporting ecosystem has revolved around well-established hubs — boxing in Bhiwani; wrestling and kabaddi in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonepat; hockey in Sonepat, Shahabad, Hisar and Sirsa; women’s football in Mangali village of Hisar and Alakhpura village in Bhiwani; and women’s hockey in Dabra village of Hisar. Umra village has been striving to establish itself as a centre for archery, while individual success stories such as badminton player Unnati Hooda from Rohtak and tennis player Sumit Nagal from a village in Jhajjar have further strengthened the state’s sporting identity. Shooting, too, has seen stars like Manu Bhaker rise to international prominence.

Yet, sportspersons point out that many of these traditional hubs are gradually losing their sheen. Boxing in Bhiwani and wrestling in old Rohtak no longer command the dominance they once did. Women’s hockey in Shahabad has also seen a decline, though Sonepat continues to hold ground through experienced players.

A shortage of infrastructure, the growing menace of drugs and doping, and internal politics within sports bodies remain persistent challenges. With politicians and their aides continuing to dominate sports organisations, athletes say the promotion of sports has suffered.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has repeatedly stressed the need to strengthen grassroots infrastructure. He has argued that while monetary rewards and government jobs for medal winners are important, greater focus is required at nursery and grassroots levels to groom young talent and build competitive depth.

Women’s sports, too, demand special attention. Women athletes from Haryana have delivered consistent results in boxing, wrestling, football and hockey at national and international levels, underscoring the need for targeted policy support.

Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Kumar echoed similar concerns, urging a positive and planned approach. Cautioning against the distraction of viral social media content, he said it diverted youth from serious training and highlighted the need for quality coaching and infrastructure. “Rural areas have immense untapped potential which can be harnessed through systematic talent hunts and technical training,” he said. Referring to boxing, Vijender pointed out that despite a mushrooming of coaching centres in Bhiwani and Rohtak, India’s declining Olympic performance in the sport indicated a need for better-quality coaching. He expressed willingness to set up a boxing academy in Haryana and hoped for government support.

Haryana Olympic Association General Secretary Ravinder Pannu said more competitions would be organised in the state to improve competitive exposure. “We have taken stricter decisions to curb doping and are hopeful that Haryana players will perform better than before at the National Games as well as the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” he said.