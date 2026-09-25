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Home / Haryana / Athletes shine on Day 2 of 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster in Madhuban

Athletes shine on Day 2 of 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster in Madhuban

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:53 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Players during a women’s wrestling event at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Thursday.
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The second day of the 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster 2026-27 witnessed intense competition in women’s wrestling, men’s and women’s boxing, and arm-wrestling at the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban. Players from various police forces across the country participated in the events.

In the 50-kg category of women’s wrestling, SSB’s Shivani defeated Uttar Pradesh’s Chanchal to claim the gold medal. In the 53-kg category, ITBP’s Tamanna defeated CRPF’s Pinky to enter the final. In the 55-kg category, Haryana Police Inspector Nirmala defeated CISF’s Rajni to secure her place in the final.

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In women’s boxing, in the 45-48 kg category, BSF’s Mahi Siwach defeated Uttarakhand’s Ankita to enter the next round. In the 48-51 kg category, Punjab Police’s Sivendra Kaur defeated ITBP’s Sanju to progress further.

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In men’s boxing, ITBP’s Ruchir Srivas registered a 5-0 victory over CRPF’s Mohammad Askin in the 47-50 kg category. In the 55-60 kg category, CISF’s Navraj Chauhan defeated Arunachal Pradesh Police’s Arjun Lunthi to move into the next round.

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Vandana won the gold medal in the 65-kg arm-wrestling category, defeating Haryana Police’s Promila. Promila secured silver, while Punjab Police’s Ravneet Kaur won the bronze medal.

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In the 90-kg category, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Deepa defeated Tamil Nadu Police’s Somiya to win gold. Somiya took silver, while Haryana Police’s Meena secured the bronze medal.

The competitions witnessed enthusiasm among players and spectators, with the various bouts creating an energetic atmosphere at the sports complex.

Hamid Akhtar, Inspector General and co-organising secretary, Surender Singh Bhoria, Commandant, 5th Battalion, Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban, and other senior police officials were also present on

the occasion.

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