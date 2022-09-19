ATM robber held after 4-hour encounter with Nuh police

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 18

A wanted criminal, Sakil Hanif, alias Sakki, a resident of Salaka village, was caught by the Nuh police following a four-hour-long encounter today.

Wanted in 17 cases The accused involved in 17 ATM robberies in seven states across the country

Also wanted in 12 cases of cow smuggling

Policemen seized two illegal arms, two empty cartridges and live cartridges from him

The accused suffered bullet injury while trying to escape from the spot

The accused was allegedly involved in at least 17 ATM robberies in seven states across the country over the past five years. He was also wanted in 12 cases of cow smuggling. The accused carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on his name.

Cops seized two illegal weapons, two empty cartridges and live cartridges from his possession.

Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said they received a tip-off that he was visiting Falendi village in the Pinagawan area. “The Tauru crime unit was deployed in the area and a check-post was set up. Around 4 am, the team spotted a man walking towards the post. When it asked him to stop, he started running away and fired at the police team. An inspector had a narrow escape as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. When the police team fired at the man in retaliation, he suffered bullet injury in his leg and fell,” he said.

After being shot, the police got the accused admitted to Government Hospital in Mandikheda.

Sources said police teams were keeping a watch on his movements for a long time. A case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the illegal arms Act were registered against him at the Pinagwan police station on Sunday.

#gurugram #Nuh