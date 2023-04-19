Atmosphere of gloom outside mortuary

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 18

An atmosphere of gloom prevailed outside the mortuary house of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) in the city during the postmortem of those who died in Taraori today.

A huge crowd of wailing relatives and friends of the labourers gathered at the place. Their cries choked even the emotionally-charged onlookers and others present at the place. All labourers had come here to earn their livelihood from as far away as Samastipur in Bihar, but destiny had something else in store for them.

Out of the four deceased, Pankaj and Sanjay were married and have one boy and one each boy and girl, respectively. The other deceased Chandan (22) and Avdesh were unmarried.

Ranjeet Kumar, brother of the deceased Sanjay, with tears in his eyes, said he was also working in the mill and was due to celebrate his marriage anniversary. The eyewitnesses were in trauma hours after the tragedy.

A labourer said they tried to call other labourers at the time of the tragedy, but failed in their attempt. They did not find space for exit. After long efforts of each other, they found space from a window and came out, he added.