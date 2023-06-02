ATP among two arrested for bribery

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 1

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Assistant Town Planner (ATP) posted at Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a coloniser.

As per an official statement issued today, two other persons, including a private architect who acted as a middleman, have also been arrested in this connection. A spokesman for the ACB said as per the complainant, the ATP had demanded an amount of Rs 40 lakh for not demolishing an illegal colony on 9 acres of land.

“The complainant, who was told to meet architect Trilok Chand Sharma, expressed his inability to give the said amount. The amount was then reduced to Rs 20 lakh,” said the statement.

The complainant then informed the ACB of the matter, following which a trap was laid. First, Sharma was arrested allegedly while accepting an amount of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the ATP. Later, the ATP and another local resident were also arrested. A case has been registered at the ACB police station.