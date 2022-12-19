Attack on Vaish College principal: Memo submitted to Rohtak Range IGP

Rohtak, December 18
A delegation of the Haryana College Teachers Association, led by its president Dayanand Malik, today submitted a memorandum to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Rohtak Range, demanding the arrest of the four unidentified persons who attacked Dr Sunil Kumar Garg, officiating principal of Vaish College, three days ago.
“No arrest has been made in the case so far, leading to resentment among college teachers across the state. We will not hesitate to raise the voice at the state level if the accused are not arrested soon,” said Malik.
He said Garg was attacked by four persons with iron rods while returning home from the college on December 15. They fled from the spot after causing injuries to the principal. Later, a case was registered at the Shivaji Colony police station against the unidentified persons, but no arrest had been made so far.
