Attack on cops, 2 detained

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 29

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the houses of Abhishek, alias Panjeta, of Vishnu Nagar, and Simranjit Singh, alias Bava, of Subhash Nagar, and detained them for questioning.

Sources said both allegedly attacked a vehicle of cops. A case was registered against them at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.