Attack on Nuh women: Case registered, 8 hurt

  • Haryana
Picture for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 17

At least eight women suffered injuries after some unidentified persons hurled stones at them, allegedly from a mosque and madrasa, in Nuh last night. The police registered an FIR against unidentified persons today.

VHP wants strict action

  • The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly condemned the incident of alleged stone pelting on women of a Dalit Hindu community in Nuh.
  • At a press conference held in Nuh on Friday, VHP state president and former Judge Pawan Kumar said strict action should be taken against the miscreants.
  • “The madrasa authorities are calling it an innocent act of children, but it was a well planned act and we want action. If the culprits are juvenile, punish them as per the juvenile Act and if any adult is involved, take stern action,” he said.

A senior police official said they were questioning three teenagers in the presence of their parents. They were present on the spot when the incident occurred.

On the other hand, the madrasa authorities claimed that children were playing with slippers and pebbles on the roof when some of these accidentally hit members of a procession. A senior police official said no stones were found at the spot. However, security had been stepped up in the area, he added.

According to a complaint filed by Ramotar of ward number 11 in Nuh, a “kuan (well) pujan” ceremony was organised for his younger brother Hemant Kumar’s son on Thursday.

“During the arrival and departure of the ‘kuan pujan’ procession, stones were hurled at the women of our family and community from the madrasa and Badi Masjid. Caste-related words were also used to insult us as we belong to the Scheduled Caste community. Strict action should be taken against the culprits so that such incidents do not happen again,” Ramotar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 148, 149, 323 and 341 of the IPC, besides Sections 3, 33 and 89 of the SC/ST Act at the City police station in Nuh on Friday.

A senior police official said members of both communities gathered at the incident spot late in the night. A police team reached there and persuaded them to return to their homes.

In the morning, a meeting of both communities was called and they were instructed to maintain brotherhood without paying attention to rumours. The Nuh SP has appealed to the people not to post objectionable content on the social media, otherwise a strict action would be taken against them.

“No one suffered any serious injury, but eight women reached the hospital and got their MLR done. Three teenagers, who were present there at the time of the incident, are being questioned on the basis of video and CCTV footages. Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon. The situation is under control,” said Narender Bijarnia, Nuh SP.

#Gurugram #Nuh

