Attackers disguised as food delivery boys shoot man dead in Gurugram's Palm Hills society

Attackers disguised as food delivery boys shoot man dead in Gurugram's Palm Hills society

The attackers fired more than a dozen rounds, of which five to six bullets hit the man
article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:46 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 40-year-old man was shot dead in front of Palm Hills Society on SPR Road in Sector 77 in Gurugram late on Monday night.

The attackers fired more than a dozen rounds, of which five to six bullets hit the man, who died on the spot. An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rohit Shaukeen, a resident of Kamruddin Nagar in Nihal Vihar, Delhi. The attackers came in T-shirts of food delivery firms, Zomato-Blinkit. In the investigation so far, the police suspect that this murder could be the result of an old property dispute.

Shaukeen had come to Gurugram for some work on Monday night. During this time, when he was standing outside his car near Ullahwas market in sector 77, the attackers fired at him continuously and fled the spot.

After receiving information, a police team led by ACP Manesar Virender Saini reached the spot, and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police started investigating from every angle, and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the suspects.

“The cause behind the murder is not yet clear. A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Virender Saini, ACP Manesar.

