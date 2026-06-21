Audio clip row: BJP replaces Kurukshetra district chief Tejender Singh Goldy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Ramesh Saini as the officiating district president of Kurukshetra, replacing Tejender Singh Goldy.

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Saini, who previously served as the district general secretary, has been given the responsibility with immediate effect. The appointment comes days after two audio clips allegedly involving Tejender Singh went viral on social media.

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In the recordings, two individuals can reportedly be heard discussing the arrangement of a government job, allegedly through the Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), and the money paid for the purpose. One of the voices is said to belong to a resident of Pehowa, while the other has been alleged to be that of Tejender Singh.

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In one audio clip, the Pehowa resident is heard asking about the status of a home guard job allegedly sought for a relative and the money that had been paid. The person on the other end of the call reportedly assures him that he has spoken to the Chief Minister’s OSD and that the work would be completed soon.

In another clip, the caller is heard expressing concern over the delay in the job arrangement. The person on the other side allegedly responds that the process may take a few more days and adds that if the work is not completed, the money can be returned.

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According to a letter issued by the party on Sunday, BJP Haryana state president Dr Archana Gupta appointed Ramesh Saini as the officiating district president of Kurukshetra with immediate effect.

Tejender Singh Goldy could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. He was appointed district president in March last year, succeeding Sushil Rana. Before becoming district chief, Goldy served as district general secretary and was also associated with the BJP’s state working committee and Kisan Cell.

A BJP leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Goldy had been replaced due to the controversy surrounding the viral audio clips.

The development has provided ammunition to Opposition parties, which have questioned the BJP’s claims of transparency and merit-based recruitment.

Senior Congress leader and Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora said the incident had exposed the reality behind the BJP’s assertions regarding jobs being awarded purely on merit.

“The BJP leaders talk about ‘Parchi’ and ‘Kharchi’ and claim that jobs are given on merit, but their reality has been exposed. Money is allegedly being sought in the name of the Chief Minister for securing a home guard job. A detailed and impartial investigation should be conducted, and appropriate action must follow,” Arora said.

Youth JJP senior state vice-president Dr Jaswinder Khehra also criticised the ruling party, alleging that BJP leaders were involved in corrupt practices.

“The BJP replaced its district president only after the audio recordings were leaked,” Khehra said.