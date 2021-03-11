Audit finds Rs 49-crore fraud in Jagadhri division power utility

Audit finds Rs 49-crore fraud in Jagadhri division power utility

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 9

A special audit team of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) has detected a fraud of Rs 49.29 crore in respect of transactions pertaining to the payment of gratuity in sub-urban division, Jagadhri of the Yamunanagar district.

The team has so far completed the audit for the period 2018-19 (April 1, 2018) to 2021-22 (up to May 2022). The team has to do the audit from 2016 onwards in this connection.

As per an interim report submitted to the higher authorities of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited by the special audit team recently, some staff members of the Nigam allegedly prepared fraudulent cash vouchers in the name of 1,063 persons by stating therein that the payment was being made towards the gratuity of the said persons. On the basis of the bogus vouchers, cheques were prepared and, subsequently, Rs 49,28,89,371 was got credited into wrong accounts.

The report claimed that most of the persons were not employees/pensioners of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited to whom the payment of the gratuity had been made.

In its report, the special audit team held responsible two Executive Officers (XENs) and six officials of the Nigam for the fraud.

According to information, the fraud came to light when Suresh Kumar of Karad village of Panipat lodged a complaint at the Samalkha police station of Panipat district in February 2022, alleging that money was being sent in his bank account by a bank branch of Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district.

On the complaint of Suresh Kumar, after registering a case, when the Samalkha police investigated the matter, this fraud of gratuity came to light in the office of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited of Bilaspur town.

In connection with the fraud, the police arrested an XEN of the department.

Thereafter, the higher authorities of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limitedgot an audit conducted at its offices in Bilaspur and Jagadhri by a special audit team.

Rajinder Kumar, Superintending Engineer, operation circle, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, Yamunanagar, said, “On the basis of the interim audit report, an action taken report has been sought from me by the higher authorities of the UHBVNL.”

“We have issued show-cause notices to all eight officers and officials, who have been held responsible for this fraud in the interim audit report,” said SE Rajinder Kumar.

Gratuity report manipulated

As per an interim report, some staff members of the nigam allegedly prepared fraudulent cash vouchers in the name of 1,063 persons by stating that payment was being made towards the gratuity of the said persons.

Show-cause notices issued

On the basis of the interim audit report, an action taken report has sought by the higher authorities of the UHBVNL. We have issued show-cause notices to all eight officers and officials, who have been held responsible for this fraud in the interim audit report. — Rajinder Kumar, SE, Operation Circle, UHBVNL, Yamunanagar

