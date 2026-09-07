Audit flags delay in commissioning HAU’s biogas purification system

According to the audit, the university had drawn a temporary advance of Rs 31,53,375 on May 24, 2019, in favour of the department concerned in the College of Agriculture and Technology, for procurement of the system. The audit during the scrutiny of the tender records indicated that only two firms participated and the supply order was approved in March 2019 in favour of firm W2W Agri Biotech.

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The Vice-Chancellor had initially sanctioned Rs 70 lakh, of which an advance equivalent to 50 per cent of the quoted cost was drawn and paid to the firm against a bank guarantee of Rs 31,53,400.

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The supply order issued on April 26, 2019, stipulated that the supply was to be completed within 15 days. However, according to the audit, the material was supplied only on December 23, 2019, after a delay of more than seven months. The audit further pointed out that the value of goods shown in the e-way bill was Rs 19,42,500, which did not correspond with the advance released.

The auditor pointed out another lapse, with the bank guarantee being released on January 6, 2020, within 30 days of the supply despite the system not having been commissioned. Records also did not indicate entry of the material in the stock register or recovery of performance security equivalent to five per cent of the cost, as stipulated in the conditions. The audit has questioned how the system could remain incomplete for years after the expenditure was incurred.

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“It is a matter of concern that even after more than seven years, the Biogas Purification System has neither been fully supplied nor commissioned, rendering the expenditure of Rs 31,53,375 unfruitful and indicating deficiencies in contract management and monitoring,” the audit observed.

In response to an audit enquiry on December 18, 2025, the department concerned at the HAU stated that stock entry and adjustment of the temporary advance could not be made because detailed bills had not been received from the supplier. The audit, however, rejected the explanation, observing that the reply was “not tenable” because more than seven years had elapsed without receipt of the complete material or commissioning of the system.

The university had in 2019 claimed that it was setting up the biggest mechanised biogas plant on the campus, which is likely to produce 100 kilowatt (kW) electricity besides preparing five tonnes of organic fertiliser daily. Prof KP Singh was the Vice-Chancellor at that time.