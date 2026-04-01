Audit team evaluates IT-enabled fertiliser supply system in Yamunanagar

A team from the office of the Chief Controller of Accounts, Government of India, visited Yamunanagar district to conduct an inspection under the Internal Audit Programme.

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The visit aimed to assess the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and evaluate the functioning of IT-enabled systems, particularly Point of Sale (POS) machines.

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The team was headed by Santosh Kumar, Chief Controller of Accounts. It also included Rajesh Kumar, State DBT Coordinator of Haryana, and Saibal Saha, consultant from the office of the Chief Controller of Accounts, Internal Audit Wing, New Delhi.

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During the visit, Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA), Yamunanagar, Aditya Partap Dabas, and Quality Control Inspector, Yamunanagar, Bal Mukund Sharma, were present along with other officials. DDA Aditya Pratap Dabas said that during the inspection, a total of 12 retailers, wholesale dealers, cooperative societies and company-owned Kisan Kendras involved in the sale of fertilisers were inspected.

“The primary motive of the inspection was to conduct an accounts audit of incentives provided for the installation and maintenance of IT-based equipment such as POS devices, scanners and related systems. The team also verified records related to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) transactions, ensured financial compliance and assessed transparency and accountability in fertiliser distribution,” said DDA Aditya Pratap Dabas.