Auditorium to come up in Ambala Cantt soon

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 6

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said on the lines of the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, another auditorium accommodating at least 2,000 people would be built in Ambala Cantonment.

The minister, along with Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen, Cantonment Board CEO and member Vinit Lote and Ajay Baweja, respectively, inspected a vacant defence land situated near the main Jagadhri road for the project.

Vij said, “The auditorium in Panchkula can accommodate around 1,500 people. For Ambala Cantonment, we want an auditorium that can accommodate 2,000 persons. The vacant defence land near Gobind Nagar Chowk on Jagadhri Road is suitable for the project.”

Earlier, the minister attended a Samvad programme in which he shared his experience of a recent Australia visit with residents of Ambala Cantonment.

“As a resident of Ambala, it was a matter of pride for me to address a gathering at the Parliament of Australia. We discussed mutual cooperation between Haryana and Australia in various fields,” the minister added.

He further said, “I had a discussion about setting up a sports university and a 1,500-bed hospital in the state under mutual cooperation with Australia and invited Christopher James Steel, Minister of Transport and City Services of Australia to visit Haryana. I have apprised the CM about the development. A letter will be sent soon on behalf of the Haryana Government so that the work can be started on these projects at the earliest.”