Aunt held in Jas case, sent to 3-day police remand

Karnal, April 10

The Karnal police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of four-year-old Jas of Kamalpur Roran village.

The accused, identified as Anjali, is Jas’ aunt in relation. She has been taken on three-day police remand as the police are yet to determine the motive behind the murder and the involvement of others in the case. As per sources, Anjali is pregnant, but the police said they would confirm it only after the medical examination. Preliminary investigation revealed “soon after killing Jas, she got terrified and went to Jas’ house where she misled everyone”.

Police should reveal findings The police should disclose the findings of the case. Every day, new facts are emerging. We want to know what happened to our child. Why he was murdered? We suspect that there could be some other persons involved in it. —Aman, Uncle of deceased boy

“We have arrested Anjali in connection with Jas murder. For the last time, Jas was with her before getting disappeared. Anjali’s house is also adjacent to Jas’ house,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The SP refused to divulge more information and said they were verifying all facts and thereafter would disclose each and every information.

He said she was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Indri court, from where she was taken on three-day police remand. “She has confessed to her crime, but did not disclose her motive, for which we have taken her on police remand. We are also inquiring the involvement of others in it,” said the SP.

“Since, the matter is very sensitive, people should not spread rumours and wrong information on social media,” said the SP.

Earlier, the family members suspected another family in their relation and the police questioned them also. A panchayat was also organised in village on Friday, in which the members of panchayat had announced to boycott the suspects, whom the family members considered the murderers.

Meanwhile on Sunday morning, family members, relatives, villagers of Jas and others protested near the Mini Secretariat. They wanted to block the NH-44, but the DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified them. Some family members met the SP, Ganga Ram Punia, who assured them justice. The family members had served an ultimatum of Tuesday to make all findings public. “On the call of the family members and villagers, we assembled outside Mini Secretariat to meet the SP as five days have elapsed, but the police did not disclose anything about the finding,” said Rajinder Arya.