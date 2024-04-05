‘Authorised access only’

- Taking a stern action against illegal access to sector roads, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) conducted a special demolition drive.
- Led by Urban Planning Division DTP RS Batth, the team removed unauthorised access passages to dividing roads between Sectors 46 & 47, and 56 & 57 near Hong Kong Bazaar.
- The authorities alleged that these access roads were leading to traffic chaos and increasing the risk of mishaps. “We will be penalising all defaulters,” said Batth.
