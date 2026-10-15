BDPO fined Rs 25,000 over garbage dumping, wastewater discharge in Rewari village

Acting on a complaint about the open dumping of garbage and the discharge of wastewater into a green belt at Kharkhara village in Rewari district, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 25,000 on the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) of Dharuhera.

In an order issued by the Board’s Regional Office in Rewari, the officer has been directed to deposit the amount within seven days.

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Meanwhile, the sarpanch of Kharkhara village has been directed to stop the discharge of wastewater into the green belt maintained by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

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The action follows a complaint by Prakash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhara village, regarding the dumping and burning of garbage in the open and the discharge of wastewater into the green belt.

Following the complaint, a field officer of the Pollution Control Board inspected the site on October 7. During the inspection, evidence of the open dumping of solid waste was found in the village. Sewage from the village was also found being discharged into the HSVP green belt.

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According to an order issued by the Board’s Regional Officer on October 7, environmental compensation of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the Dharuhera BDPO. The officer has been directed to deposit the amount into the Board’s account within seven days.

Citing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Board has directed the authorities to ensure proper waste disposal and prevent the discharge of sewage into the green belt. The order states that further legal action may be taken in case of non-compliance.

Village residents had earlier also expressed displeasure over the waste management system in Kharkhara village.

It was alleged that a large heap of garbage was burnt in the village during a Gandhi Jayanti programme on October 2, leading to complaints about smoke and foul odour.

A villager’s petition concerning waste disposal and the open dumping of garbage in the village is pending before the Principal Bench of the NGT.

The NGT has sought responses from the Member Secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the village sarpanch and the Deputy Commissioner of Rewari. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 2.