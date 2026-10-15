DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / BDPO fined Rs 25,000 over garbage dumping, wastewater discharge in Rewari village

BDPO fined Rs 25,000 over garbage dumping, wastewater discharge in Rewari village

State Pollution Control Board acts after team visits Rewari village

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 02:58 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Wastewater released in a green-belt of the HSVP in Kharkhara village of Rewari district. File photo
Advertisement

Acting on a complaint about the open dumping of garbage and the discharge of wastewater into a green belt at Kharkhara village in Rewari district, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 25,000 on the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) of Dharuhera.

In an order issued by the Board’s Regional Office in Rewari, the officer has been directed to deposit the amount within seven days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the sarpanch of Kharkhara village has been directed to stop the discharge of wastewater into the green belt maintained by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Advertisement

The action follows a complaint by Prakash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhara village, regarding the dumping and burning of garbage in the open and the discharge of wastewater into the green belt.

Following the complaint, a field officer of the Pollution Control Board inspected the site on October 7. During the inspection, evidence of the open dumping of solid waste was found in the village. Sewage from the village was also found being discharged into the HSVP green belt.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the Board’s Regional Officer on October 7, environmental compensation of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the Dharuhera BDPO. The officer has been directed to deposit the amount into the Board’s account within seven days.

Citing the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Board has directed the authorities to ensure proper waste disposal and prevent the discharge of sewage into the green belt. The order states that further legal action may be taken in case of non-compliance.

Village residents had earlier also expressed displeasure over the waste management system in Kharkhara village.

It was alleged that a large heap of garbage was burnt in the village during a Gandhi Jayanti programme on October 2, leading to complaints about smoke and foul odour.

A villager’s petition concerning waste disposal and the open dumping of garbage in the village is pending before the Principal Bench of the NGT.

The NGT has sought responses from the Member Secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the village sarpanch and the Deputy Commissioner of Rewari. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 2.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts