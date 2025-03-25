Auto driver arrested for robbery

The Gurugram police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for robbing a man of cash after offering him lift in his vehicle. The autorickshaw used in the crime has been impounded.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint, stating that on March 21, the autorickshaw driver offered him a ride, and when they reached Sector 17, he stopped the vehicle and pointed a knife at him, following which he snatched cash from him and fled away.

An FIR was registered and the police arrested the accused, Vakeel.

Advertisement

“We are questioning him,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.