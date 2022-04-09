Auto market to come up near Chandpur bypass in Y'nagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 8

An auto market will come up soon near Chandpur bypass to solve the problem of traffic congestion on several roads in Yamunanagar.

As many as 42 shops will be constructed in this auto market to undertake repair work.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Madan Chauhan, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), laid the foundation stone of this auto market today.

The stretches of several roads — Railway Road from Sant Nirankari Bhawan to Civil Hospital, Rampura Colony area road, Saharanpur Road from Old Hamida to Yamuna canal bridge, Radaur Road and road from Maharaja Agrasain Chowk to Buria Chowk — are the most affected due to mechanic shops in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

“Repair work of automobiles is done on roadsides in several areas of the twin cities. Some shopkeepers undertake repair work of vehicles on the road itself,” said the Mayor.

He added that with the coming up of this auto market, traffic congestion would improve in Yamunanagar and all encroachments would also be removed.

“All necessary facilities, including drinking water, drainage and toilets will be provided in this auto market,” the Mayor said.

The auto market is being developed on the vacant land near Chandpur bypass of ward number 16 of the MCYJ at a cost of Rs 2.37 crore. The construction work has been started after the laying of the foundation stone.

In the first phase, the MCYJ will construct 21 shops and the remaining will be constructed in the second phase. The contractor has been asked to complete the construction work of the first phase within a year.

Besides the Chandpur auto market, the MCYJ will construct three more auto markets in twin cities. An auto market will come up in Gadhauli village and Gulab Nagar colony in Jagadhri. However, the site for the fourth auto market, which will come up in Yamnunanagar, is yet to be identified.