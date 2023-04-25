Automated multi-level parking in Faridabad to be a reality soon

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 24

The city’s first multi-level automated parking facility is expected to become functional in the next six months as nearly 70 per cent of the work is reportedly over.

The parking lot is being constructed by the Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) at a cost of Rs 16 crore, according to officials of the department concerned. The facility would help to resolve the issue of parking shortage here. The parking lot would have a capacity of around 100 vehicles, said Arvind Kumar, manager, FSCL. Launched in May last year, the project was to be completed in January this year. However, due to technical and funding issues, the deadline was extended by around nine months, revealed sources in the district administration. The facility would be thrown open by October-end this year as nearly 70 per cent work has been completed, Kumar said. He said an amount of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the operation and maintenance of the facility for a period of five years.

Meanwhile, the work on a multi-level parking project in Sector 12 here has remained on papers only. The project was conceived in 2018 to resolve parking problems at the Mini-Secretariat. However, the tenders floated for the project failed to evoke any response from bidders, claim sources in the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Lack of a proper and regulated parking space has resulted in severe inconvenience to employees and visitors at the Mini-Secretariat.

Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh said the provisions of the project might be reframed to attract bidders.