Automated pension given to 1.4L since 2022: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that his government had ensured that people availed of all scheme benefits sitting at home, thus saving them from making numerous rounds of government offices to submit applications and other documents.

He said to realise this e-governance vision, Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) had emerged as the most crucial document. In May 2022, the government linked old-age pension with PPP, and since then, the pension of about 1.4 lakh persons had been started automatically.

Currently, Rs 506.50 crore was being spent every month to provide pension to over 18.50 lakh senior citizens, the CM stated, interacting with pension beneficiaries via audio conferencing under “CM ki Vishesh Charcha”.

He said the government had increased the income limit for pension from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh annually. When a person turned 60, and the combined income of a couple was Rs 3 lakh annually, the pension would begin automatically, subject only to the eligible person’s consent. The government had increased the pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 since April 1, 2023, and from January 1, 2024, it had been further increased to Rs 3,000.

#Manohar Lal Khattar