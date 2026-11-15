Automatic number plate recognition cameras to keep tabs on vehicles at Jhajjar fuel stations

In a major step towards environmental protection and stricter enforcement of motor vehicle regulations, the Haryana Transport Department will begin installing automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol stations across Jhajjar district.

The initiative is being undertaken in accordance with directions issued by the Transport Commissioner, Haryana. The cameras will be installed at the petrol stations currently operating in the district. For this purpose, the Transport Department has entered into an agreement with a private firm based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company will begin the installation work from tomorrow.

“The ANPR cameras will be linked to the VAHAN portal, enabling them to automatically scan vehicle registration numbers and retrieve relevant registration details and other necessary information. The technology will help authorities identify vehicles operating without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates, as well as those that have exceeded their prescribed age limits,” said the district spokesperson.

He said under the proposed system, particular attention would be given to diesel vehicles that had completed 10 years and petrol vehicles that had completed 15 years. The vehicles without valid PUC certificates would also be identified and necessary action would be taken against them in accordance with the applicable rules.

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In the first phase, the technology-based monitoring system is being introduced in four districts of Haryana — Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat. The ANPR cameras will be installed at petrol stationss in these districts to strengthen vehicle monitoring and ensure better compliance with transport regulations.

The introduction of this technology is expected to assist the Transport Department in identifying vehicles violating pollution-related norms and age restrictions. It will also make the enforcement of motor vehicle regulations more systematic and technology-driven.