Autorickshaw driver booked on rape charge

Gurugram, April 12
A 19-year-old woman working in a factory was allegedly raped by the autorickshaw driver who used to pick and drop her from the factory in his vehicle.
An FIR was registered in this regard at the Shivaji Nagar police station.
According to the complaint filed by the woman, she, along with co-workers of her company, used the autorickshaw, whose driver was Amit, to go to the factory, located in Sector 37.
“It was on Sunday after dropping my co-workers that he forcibly took me to his home, where he raped me. When I resisted him, he threatened me and fled the place after dropping me near my home,” the woman said.
The woman was medically examined at hospital to confirm the incident.
“The accused will be arrested soon,” claimed cops.
