Autorickshaw fares double in city as fuel prices soar

An autorickshaw displays the hike in local fare in Faridabad city. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 6

There is 100 per cent hike in the fares of three-wheeler autorickshaws in the city following a sharp rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG .The minimum fare for commuters using such vehicles has been revised to Rs 20 from Rs 10. Private Auto rickshaws are the main means of local transportation.

The minimum fare for taking a shared autorickshaw, which was Rs 10 for the past few years, has increased to Rs 20 per person, according to office-bearers of the Auto Rickshaw Operators Association here.

Hike in CNG rate impacts pvt vans

The revision in CNG price from Rs60.99 per kg to Rs76.99 per kg has also impacted the fare structure of private vans engaged in plying school students with a hikeof 20 per cent immediately. —Ajay, School van operator

Now, Rs20 from Rs10

The minimum fare for taking a shared autorickshaw used to be Rs10 which has increased to Rs20 per person, said office-bearers of the Auto Rickshaw Operators Association here.

“While a majority of autorickshaws have already displayed the revised fare on their vehicles, others have started asking for the new fare from passengers,” said Sonu, a representative of the association.

He said while the rates had been revised on almost all the main routes, including the National Highway-19 and the Bypass Road connecting various parts, the rates were being hiked on other routes as well in view of the sharp rise in the prices of petrol , diesel and CNG in the past about 10 days.

“As we have to pay more for the fuel, the share of the hike is certain to be passed to the customers for survival,” he remarked. SK Sharma, District Coordinator,Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO, working for road safety said as the commuters were being charged double the fare by all autorickshaws, it would increase the burden on the pocket of the common man.

“The revision in CNG price from Rs 60.99 per kg to Rs 76.99 per kg has also impacted the fare structure of private vans engaged in plying school students with a hike of 20 per cent immediately,” says Ajay, a school van operator.

With more than 40,000 three-wheeler autorickshaws, around 10,000 vans and school buses have also been plying in the city. However, the fare of 50 city buses operated by Faridabad Smart City Limited and the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited remained unchanged (between Rs 10 and Rs 30).

