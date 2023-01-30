Autorickshaw operators flout traffic rules

THOUSANDS of autorickshaws plying in Rohtak city have become a nuisance for residents. Most of the rickshaw operators violate traffic rules as well as pollution-control norms, disrupting the flow of traffic and adding to air and noise pollution. The authorities concerned should rein in the violators to offer relief to the residents. Madan Lal, Rohtak

Road closure for private functions a menace

ROAD closures for private functions have become a menace in the HSVP sectors of Gurugram. The worst hit is Part-1 of Sector 15, where people do not just block streets but also the main access roads, leaving residents harried. The situation intensifies at night when all sector gates are closed. The local authorities must look into the matter, and find a permanent solution for it. Neeraj Goel, Gurugram

Poor civic conditions in Ambala village

AS one cycles through Tundla village, heaps of garbage dumps along the road and pools of stagnant water can be seen. It raises stink and adds to the discomfort experienced while witnessing the unhygienic conditions here. The local authorities must ensure cleanliness in the area.

Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Ambala

