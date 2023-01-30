Autorickshaw operators flout traffic rules

THOUSANDS of autorickshaws plying in Rohtak city have become a nuisance for residents. Most of the rickshaw operators violate traffic rules as well as pollution-control norms, disrupting the flow of traffic and adding to air and noise pollution. The authorities concerned should rein in the violators to offer relief to the residents. Madan Lal, Rohtak
Road closure for private functions a menace
ROAD closures for private functions have become a menace in the HSVP sectors of Gurugram. The worst hit is Part-1 of Sector 15, where people do not just block streets but also the main access roads, leaving residents harried. The situation intensifies at night when all sector gates are closed. The local authorities must look into the matter, and find a permanent solution for it. Neeraj Goel, Gurugram
Poor civic conditions in Ambala village
AS one cycles through Tundla village, heaps of garbage dumps along the road and pools of stagnant water can be seen. It raises stink and adds to the discomfort experienced while witnessing the unhygienic conditions here. The local authorities must ensure cleanliness in the area.
Colonel (retd) RD Singh, Ambala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...